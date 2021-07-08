Hurry, Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Face Sunscreen (With Hyaluronic Acid!) Is 20% Off on Amazon Right Now

Skincare routines can seem intimidating, but at the end of the day, the one thing you absolutely must do is wear SPF—from head to toe.. You can’t replace your precious skin, and putting on sunscreen every day is one little, but rewarding practice you can do to shield yourself rom harmful UV rays. Naturally, we’re going to trust one of our favorite celeb moms, Drew Barrymore, for her sunscreen pick—and it’s 20% off on Amazon!

Image: EltaMD.

Drew Barrymore is full of game-changing beauty recommendations, so we know she knows what’s up. EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is also a favorite among other A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian, so we’re not asking any questions here. This zinc-oxide facial sunscreen isn’t greasy, and it even boasts hyaluronic acid as an added bonus. So, it’s basically a serum and SPF in one. Multipurpose products? We’re so here for cutting our morning routine in half!

It’s also super lightweight and sheer, so you won’t have to deal with white cast. If there’s one product that will make you look forward to putting on sunscreen each morning, it’s this holy grail product.

And best of all, it’s 20% off on Amazon, bringing it to just $24. Now that it’s summer, it’s the perfect time to stock up (but you should wear SPF year-round, too).

