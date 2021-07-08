QVC’s Biggest-Ever Christmas in July Sale Is Happening Today & the Deals Are so Good

Thanks to QVC and its massive Christmas in July sale, we’re already mentally decking the halls with holiday decor. And the sale has everything you need this upcoming holiday season to do just that (and more), from Christmas trees to the perfect gifts for friends and family — and at stellar prices, too.

Taking place the entire month of July, QVC’s Christmas in July sale is its biggest ever. In search of holiday décor that can be used both in- and outdoors? The QVC sale has plenty of it. Want to get a head start on stocking up on gifts for the kids, friends, and family? The Christmas in July sale has plenty of popular toys on sale, from scooters to plush teddy bears.

And the best part? All month long, all trim, holiday décor, and toys are on sale with all toys shipping free.

Ahead we’ve gathered a few of our favorite finds, but you can shop the entire sale on QVC’s website.

LED Christmas Tree

Save nearly $100 on this 7′ Snow-Tipped Aspen LED Christmas Tree, available in both clear lights and multicolored lights.

7' Snow-Tipped Aspen LED Christmas Tree by Valerie $388.48

Waffle & Cone Maker with Gift Box

Give friends and family the gift of… waffles! With Cook’s Essentials Waffle & Cone Honeycomb Maker with Gift Box, they can quickly whip up a batch of waffles and make honeycomb cones. It’s inexpensive, too, costing less than $20.

Cook's Essentials Waffle & Cone Honeycomb Maker with Gift Box $16.74

Oversized Decorative Metal Sleigh

Go all out this holiday season with this 27″ Oversized Decorative Metal Sleigh. Perfect for displaying even more decor or for placing near the tree to display a few of your gifts, these oversized sleights are so popular among QVC shoppers, only one color (white) is left — so act quick!

27 $104.98

Happy shopping, everyone!

