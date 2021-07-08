Chewy Has the Cutest Disney Pet Tags on Sale for a Limited Time

Let’s be honest: we love pampering our pets just as much as we love taking care of ourselves! With the hustle and bustle of summertime vacations, staycations, road trips and more, giving your pet a little something special can really make you feel even closer to your four-legged friend. Keeping our pets — whether they be dogs, cats, lizards, rabbits or anything in between — happy and healthy is honestly what having them in the family is all about. Which is why we’re obsessed with Chewy’s latest Disney-themed Quick-Tag sale.

Now, bring your pet over to the screen, because this deal is a total steal for Disney-loving families. First, you can save 35% off your first Autoship through Chewy’s site — which is amazing for any and all needs. But the best deal? You can get a personalized, Disney-themed pet tag for 20% off. Whether you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse, or you love the spooky energy of Jack Skellington, there are so many options for Disney-loving families to peruse with their pet. Customize your own, and take a look at some of our favorites below!

Jedi-Approved Pick

Image: Quick-Tag.

Can the beloved pooch you call a “good girl” have a bit of a rebellious side? Well, your pet can officially join the resistance with this super cute Princess Leia pet tag that is simply out of this world. The Star Wars pet tag is customized with the phrase “Rebel Princess” on the front — so everyone in the galaxy knows not to mess with your four-legged friend. Plus, you can add your own home address on the opposite side, for quick identification should your little rebel go missing.

Quick-Tag Star Wars Rebel Princess Leia Circle Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag $13.60 Buy now Sign Up

Retro Mickey

Image: Quick-Tag.

Looking for something a bit more classic with a pop of color? This crystal blue pet tag will totally standout against nearly any pet’s fur or scale tone. The classic Disney tag featuring Mickey Mouse totally harkens back to those Steamboat Willie days, with Mickey’s classic character design displayed prominently. It’s the perfect present for any pet of a Disney aficionado!

Quick-Tag Disney's Mickey Mouse Circle Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small $13.60 Buy now Sign Up

Spooky Skeleton

Image: Quick-Tag.

Finally, for everyone who has a pet that’s a good ghoul or boy, this Jack Skellington bone pet tag is perfect for any fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Count this as a way to have Christmas come early — with a special spooky addition from Halloween. So, throw your dog a bone (almost literally) with this perfect pet tag!

Quick-Tag Disney Skellington Bone Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag $13.60 Buy now Sign Up

