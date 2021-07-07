The Internet’s Favorite Under-Eye Concealer Is 45 Percent Off on Amazon Right Now

There are many concealers out there that promise to hide your dark circles, but few are actually able to complete the task. Sometimes under-eye concealers can be cake-y and crack, making your dark circles more noticeable and your failure in an attempt to cover it up more obvious. Luckily, there is a concealer out there that’s up for the task — and it’s currently on sale. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser has a bold name and makes big promises, but according to Amazon reviewers, it actually delivers.

Related story Amazon Reviewers Claim This $30 Retinol Cream Works Just As Well As Expensive Serums

Maybelline boasts that it can turn back time (at least temporarily) and reviewers agree. For context, if a product has 2,000 ratings on Amazon, that’s generally considered good. Maybelline’s under-eye concealer has a stunning 89,000 ratings and a 4.4-star rating.

The under-eye concealer is infused with Haloxyl, which are peptides that brighten your skin and thicken it. Think about how thin the skin of your under-eye area is and that ingredient makes perfect sense in a concealer.

This reviewer had tried many luxury, higher-end concealers—$20-30—to try to obscure her dark circles and found this drugstore pick did the job much better. “This little gem is great,” She wrote. “I use this concealer every day instead of all my high end brand concealers. It’s full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I’m so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag.”

The concealer even has a special cushion tip to ensure that you get a streak-free look. This concealer isn’t only for under-eyes either, if you need to hide a blemish, erase some redness or blur a few fine lines, you can use this same product. Many makeup enthusiasts on TikTok use this concealer to contour.

It normally costs $9.99, but right now it’s only $5.46, so it’s definitely worth adding this fan-favorite product to your cart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser (Usually $9.99)

Image: Maybelline. Image: Maybelline.

This concealer comes in 16 different shades, so you should be able to find the perfect match to your skin tone. In addition to the skin-tone-colored concealers, there are Brightener and Neutralizer options if you need a little extra help.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser $5.46 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: