There’s nothing like a chic, everyday sandal, but they often come with a higher price tag. One of the most popular pairs of summer sandals out there is no doubt the Tory Burch Miller sandal, which will remain a warm-weather staple. But because we don’t have an unlimited shoe bank account, we decided to scope out alternatives. PSA: We spotted a similar pair on Amazon (available in a rainbow of colors), and one pair is even on sale for just $17 right now!

These flip-flops by Pierre Dumas feature a nearly identical silhouette, with a medallion in the center. And with 32 options to choose from—ranging from wild tie dye to chic neutrals—there truly is a colorway for everyone. These sandals boast a cushioned footbed to keep you comfy too.

Pierre Dumas Women's Limit-20 Sandal $17.95+ on Amazon.com

Like the Tory Burch Millers, they’re casual but a bit more dressed up than your typical flip-flop. Wear them to the beach or to dinner with a dress or skirt. Now, that’s our kind of shoe. Some styles and sizes are on sale, but even at full price, these sandals average around $20 each.

If you’re looking for more cult-favorite lookalikes, we also spotted alternatives to Jackie Kennedy’s favorite Jack Rogers sandals for just $30 on Amazon! Looks like we’ve all got some shopping to do.

