Costco Is Selling Pendleton Comforter Sets For a Surprisingly Low Price

Linens for the bedroom can be expensive. There’s the sheets, sure, but the real style impact is usually made by your comforter. But comforters can get super pricey, especially if you’re looking for something with a distinct look. Well, as usual, we’ve found a solution at our beloved Costco. They’re selling 5-piece Pendleton comforter sets in a variety of different patterns, and best of all, they’re under $100.

Related story Costco's Ice Cream Sunday Kit Makes It Easy to Host Your Little One's Friends at Home

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Costco’s Queen-sized Pendleton 5-piece comforter sets are currently just $99.99 online, and they’ve been spotted for as low as $79.99 in-store. Each set includes one comforter with a 100-percent cotton front and back and poly filling, two 100-percent cotton pillow shams, and two decorative embroidered throw pillows to complete the look. The whole set is machine washable, so it’s perfect if you have pets, kids, or a propensity for snacking in bed. And, though Pendleton’s signature throw blankets are made with wool, which is great for winter, these lighter-weight comforters are a much better bet in the summer.

Courtesy of Pendleton.

Pendleton Comforter Set, Lake Stripe $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you have a King-sized bed, a comforter set will only set you back an additional $10, for $109. Just don’t forget a matching Pendleton pet bed for your furry friends!

Courtesy of Pendleton.

Pendleton Badlands Pet Bed $99.00 Buy now Sign Up

It looks like these comforter sets are currently available both on Costco’s website and in stores, so make sure your Costco membership is up to date (or sign up here) so you can take advantage of the deal and give yourself the bedroom makeover you’ve been waiting for.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: