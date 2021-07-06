Nordstrom Just Dropped a Preview of the Anniversary Sale So You Can Start Your Wish List Now

The Fourth of July is over, so all the good sales are over until Black Friday, right? Nope! Today, Nordstrom revealed the Anniversary Sale preview ahead of the event so you can get your wish list started early. From Dyson to UGG and Oprah’s favorite Spanx pants, you’re going to have no issue finding cult-favorite items majorly marked down. Time to start saving up!

While the highly anticipated sale officially opens to everyone on July 28th, cardmembers get early access. Icons can start shopping on July 12th, then Ambassadors on July 14th, and Influencers on July 16th. However, if you want first dibs and aren’t a cardmember, you can sign up now and get in on the influencer start date! Trust us, you won’t regret it. You’ll even get a $60 bonus too if you sign up by July 27th.

So, why must you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Unlike traditional sales, these items aren’t from last season. Yup, this savings event even marks down brand new items—in fact, there are 100+ new brands being featured this year! PSA: The internet’s favorite Our Place pan is going to be a can’t-miss deal.

Sifting through all these items on sale is basically a full-time job, so we rounded up some of the unbeatable deals you’ll want to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before they sell out. Want to check out everything on sale? Preview everything here—you can actually make a digital wishlist too!

UGG Slippers—$21 Off

We’re still in sandal season for awhile, so you’ll want to grab these UGG slippers on sale for just $59 during the sale.

Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper $59

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Pants—$43 Off

If you didn’t snag these at last year’s sale, you can get them discounted again! With return-to-the-office on the horizon, you’ll want to grab a few pairs of these cozy pants that feel like your favorite leggings.

The Perfect Back Seam Skinny Pants $84.90

Pendleton Blankets—$33.60 Off

Pendleton isn’t on sale often, so you’ll want to snatch up these blanket deals to get you through the rest of your summer camping trips and travels. This one comes with an elastic carrying strap, so you can easily take it with you on the go.

Los Ojos Roll-Up Throw Blanket $65.90

Indoor Garden—$20 Off

If you’ve had your eyes on the popular Click & Grow indoor garden system, now’s the time to get it for less. It’s self-watering so you’ll never kill your plants again, and it looks super chic too.

Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden $79.90

Dyson Vacuum—$120 Off

No, you’re not dreaming! This new Dyson will be drastically marked down, and it’s worth every penny. It’s hard-working, ultra-quiet, and makes cleaning kind of fun?

V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum $579.99

