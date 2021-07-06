Trader Joe’s Is Selling Hanging Mini Plants For a Total Steal

It seems like everyone we know has become obsessed with plants lately. Whether they’re turning the patch of bedraggled grass next to their apartment building stoop into a garden or filling their living room with potted house plants, there’s a lot of green going on. But our confession? While we love the plant trend, we have a hard time keeping them alive. That means investing a ton of money in super-chic house plants and gardening supplies isn’t always the smartest idea. If you can relate, but are still plant-curious, we have great news. Trader Joe’s is selling hanging mini plants right now, and they’re so cheap, it’s totally okay to buy a few to test out your green thumb before investing in some pricer plants.

When we say affordable, we really mean it. These petite potted plants, spotted by Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed, are just under $5, meaning you can buy one (or two…or three) without burning a hole in your wallet. They come in small ceramic pots, with a rustic twine rope and metal hook to hang from. The ceramic pots feature different textural designs, making them look a lot more chic than their price tag would suggest.

The one thing you should know is that these pots don’t have drainage holes, which can mean death for waterlogged plants. You should drill a hole in the bottom of the pot when you bring it home so that the water will drain out easily when you refresh your plants. If you don’t have a drill, however, you’re not doomed: just water a little bit at a time, letting the soil dry out between waterings, and be on the lookout for overly damp soil. You could also buy a six-pack of mini hanging planters that do have drainage and start from there.

That being said, at this price, it’s totally worth the risk. In fact, these planted beauties are so affordable, they’d make great decorations for your next summer party or outdoor event, too – they’re cheaper than fresh flowers, but they come in pots and are already ready to be hung up around your patio, garden, or even your living room. Trader Joe’s does it again!

