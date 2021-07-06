This Costco Sofa Looks Even Comfier Than The TikTok Cloud Couch

The centerpiece of every living room isn’t the TV, though lots of people would tell you otherwise. No. It’s the couch that can really make or break your room. Even if you have an enormous television, if the couch you’re sitting on isn’t comfortable, you won’t want to sit through a movie. That’s why we’ve been scouring the internet for cozy couches you can buy online, especially ones that remind us of the TikTok famous cloud couch. Well, Costco is now selling a 6-piece modular sectional that you can set up as a regular couch or turn into a sprawling bed, and it comes with an unbeatable price.

The Costco Belize Fabric Sectional is currently being sold for $1099 in Costco stores, and it’s even cheaper online – just $999. However, it’s sold out online in a lot of locations, so you might be better off looking for it at your local Costco.

The sofa is modular, and can be set up in several different configurations. It comes with two armless chairs, three corner chairs, and one ottoman. The sofa has sturdy, solid wood legs, and is upholstered with an easy-to-clean, neutral gray chenille fabric.

It’s also super comfy, with thick foam cushions and plenty of bounce thanks to the sinuous spring suspension. Basically, it’s a great value for the price, especially compared to the original TikTok Cloud Couch that everyone was raving about.

Whether you need a comfy place to sprawl out while scrolling on TikTok, reading a good book, or taking a nap, or just want plenty of cozy seating for your next party or movie night, the Costco Belize Fabric Sectional fits the bill. Look for it at the Costco nearest you – just don’t forget your member card so you can take advantage of the deal.

