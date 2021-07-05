Frye Sandals Are 30% Off at Nordstrom & They Won’t Last Long

There’s nothing better than a cute pair of sandals in the summer — warm weather, fresh pedicure and the perfect outfit to accessorize them with. Frye sandals are having a major sale at Nordstrom with trendy styles that are 30% off right now. So now is the time to think about what footwear you need in your summer wardrobe and jump at this opportunity.
What we love about these shoes is the quality and durability of the Frye brand — it’s a classic sandal you will have in your wardrobe for years to come because they never go out of style. The detailing on the shoes is always impeccable, whether it’s wood, leather or metal accents. We’ve also got you covered on heel heights, from a chunky sandal to flats, or the must-have slides of the season. The 30% off sale won’t last long, so pick your perfect summer accessory from Nordstrom now.
Frye Zelda Sandal
If you’re looking for a little height with platforms this summer, the Zelda sandal is going to be a stunning choice. Available in black or tobacco, the shoe has rivets along the leather upper to give it just a little bit of edge — sweet and sassy all at once.
Frye Lucia Slide Sandal
Slides are the must-have item of the summer and this gorgeous white pair of Frye Lucia sandals are perfect for those sundresses whether you are headed to the pool or out to dinner by the coastline. The square toe with a hidden elastic inset for just a little bit of stretch makes this a breathable, and fashionable, choice for seasonal footwear.
Frye Syndey Sandal
We love the Frye Syndey sandal for its square toe and asymmetrical design. The cushioned footbed will allow you to walk for hours on your vacation and you aren’t sacrificing style for comfort — the braided leather accent is so chic. There are three colors to choose from — black, bronze and tobacco.
Don’t miss out on this 30% off Frye sale at Nordstrom, you will want to take inventory of your sandals and then run over to grab these styles while they last.
