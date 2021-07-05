Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck
Newsletters
Newsletters

Frye Sandals Are 30% Off at Nordstrom & They Won’t Last Long

nordstrom-feature-image-01
Nordstrom Image: Media Punch/IPx; Design: Ashley Britton: SheKnows.
Nordstrom Has These Chic Frye Sandals
Nordstrom Has These Chic Frye Sandals
Nordstrom Has These Chic Frye Sandals
Nordstrom Has These Chic Frye Sandals
View Gallery 15 Images

There’s nothing better than a cute pair of sandals in the summer — warm weather, fresh pedicure and the perfect outfit to accessorize them with. Frye sandals are having a major sale at Nordstrom with trendy styles that are 30% off right now. So now is the time to think about what footwear you need in your summer wardrobe and jump at this opportunity.

What we love about these shoes is the quality and durability of the Frye brand — it’s a classic sandal you will have in your wardrobe for years to come because they never go out of style. The detailing on the shoes is always impeccable, whether it’s wood, leather or metal accents. We’ve also got you covered on heel heights, from a chunky sandal to flats, or the must-have slides of the season. The 30% off sale won’t last long, so pick your perfect summer accessory from Nordstrom now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Frye Zelda Sandal

frye Zelda sandal

If you’re looking for a little height with platforms this summer, the Zelda sandal is going to be a stunning choice. Available in black or tobacco, the shoe has rivets along the leather upper to give it just a little bit of edge — sweet and sassy all at once.

Zelda Sandal $159.60 Buy now Sign Up

 Frye Lucia Slide Sandal

Lazy loaded image
Frye.

Slides are the must-have item of the summer and this gorgeous white pair of Frye Lucia sandals are perfect for those sundresses whether you are headed to the pool or out to dinner by the coastline. The square toe with a hidden elastic inset for just a little bit of stretch makes this a breathable, and fashionable, choice for seasonal footwear.

Lucia Slide Sandal $138.60 Buy now Sign Up

Frye Syndey Sandal

Lazy loaded image
Frye.

We love the Frye Syndey sandal for its square toe and asymmetrical design. The cushioned footbed will allow you to walk for hours on your vacation and you aren’t sacrificing style for comfort — the braided leather accent is so chic. There are three colors to choose from — black, bronze and tobacco.

Syndey Sandal $103.60 Buy now Sign Up

Don’t miss out on this 30% off Frye sale at Nordstrom, you will want to take inventory of your sandals and then run over to grab these styles while they last.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad