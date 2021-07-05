Frye Sandals Are 30% Off at Nordstrom & They Won’t Last Long

There’s nothing better than a cute pair of sandals in the summer — warm weather, fresh pedicure and the perfect outfit to accessorize them with. Frye sandals are having a major sale at Nordstrom with trendy styles that are 30% off right now. So now is the time to think about what footwear you need in your summer wardrobe and jump at this opportunity.

Related story Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Sandals Are Up to 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now—So, Time to Stock Up

What we love about these shoes is the quality and durability of the Frye brand — it’s a classic sandal you will have in your wardrobe for years to come because they never go out of style. The detailing on the shoes is always impeccable, whether it’s wood, leather or metal accents. We’ve also got you covered on heel heights, from a chunky sandal to flats, or the must-have slides of the season. The 30% off sale won’t last long, so pick your perfect summer accessory from Nordstrom now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.