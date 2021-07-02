Nordstrom Restocked The Best-Selling (& Comfy!) Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals—& We Need Them In Every Color

You may already have a few pairs of the coveted Tory Burch Miller sandals, but we bet you didn’t know the brand offers a comfort version that feel like literal clouds on your feet. Yup, just as the name suggests, the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals will show your feet some TLC—you can totally wear these cushiony, chic sandals for hours. The catch? They were so popular that they sold out at Nordstrom, but they were just restocked—so grab them before they’re gone again!

Okay, they aren’t exactly a bargain at $228, but honestly, we don’t know if this style will ever go on sale considering they can’t keep them in stock. But, not having foot pain is priceless, and you will get plenty of use out of these—and for years to come.

You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, and these chic slides check both of those boxes. They feature Tory Burch’s signature logo medallion and a contoured footbed that will feel like fluffy pillows on your tired feet. You can even shop them in a rainbow of colors—9 to be exact—so we recommend stocking up on them now before they’re gone forever.

These elegant metallics slides will elevate any summer outfit—even if it’s just shorts and a tee.

From light blue to stunning lilac, you can shop all the must-have Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals at Nordstrom here. Hurry, they’re bound to sell out again! Psst: some Tory Burch sandals and Jackie Kennedy’s favorite Jack Rogers sandals are on sale at Nordstrom—check them out here!

