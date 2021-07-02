Hurry, Spanx Is Shaving Another 30% Off Its Sale Items — Including Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Bra

As if this holiday weekend wasn’t exciting enough, Spanx is offering a major slash in prices on some of the brand’s most beloved items that will make you say “Bra-llelujah!” Yes, we’re totally serious. Through July 5, shoppers can get an extra 30% off select sale items — some of which include one particular celebrity’s favorite game-changing bra. Let’s give you a rundown of what to expect.

With this unreal sale, you can restock your bra and underwear drawers for way less. Spanx is even offering deals on some bodysuits, shorts, and leggings. But there’s one particular item that longtime fans of Alias alum and mom of three Jennifer Garner will surely want to check out.

Garner absolutely loves the Bra-llelujah bra. Don’t believe us? She’s even said so herself! “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!” Garner told the brand. With such a sweet deal and Garner’s own seal of approval, who wouldn’t want to check out some of these sales?

Take a look at our roundup of favorite items you need to buy right now to kick off your long weekend — including Spanx’s cult-favorite Bra-llelujah bra — below! You can check out all the can’t-miss Spanx deals here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Bra-llelujah Bra—$35 Off

Image: Spanx.

Praise Spanx, because this bra might be the answer to our prayers. The Spanx Bra-llelujah!® with Full Coverage is an essential item from the brand, and one of its most popular. Spanx’s Smart Stretch Straps offer provide added support for a comfortable feel and flattering look. It’s one of the softest pieces bras that Spanx simply swears by and a favorite of Jennifer Garner!

Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage $33.99

The Black Lace Panty Bodysuit — $40 Off

Image: Spanx.

For the most luxurious shaping possible for an elegant night out or cozy night in, this Spotlight on Lace Panty Bodysuit is sure to make anyone feel simply fabulous in their own skin. The limited edition lace collection gets a major update with this enhance bodysuit. The graduated mesh targets the tummy for a slim cut that is more than just a pretty base.

Spotlight on Lace Panty Bodysuit $37.99

Spanx’s Power Conceal-Her — $36 Off

Image: Spanx.

One of Spanx most iconic products is back with a whole new look, feel, but with the same effortless silhouette. Spanx’s Power Conceal-Her® gives buyers a flawless finish. The light-weight, comfortable, double-layer fabric offers just a bit more thigh coverage and gives you peace of mind while wearing a dress too. It’s the perfect canvas for any outfit—especially as many of us return to that thing called an office.

SPANX Power Conceal-Her® Extended Length Short $33.99

