Fans Are Loving Costco’s New Boho-Chic Potted Plants

Spotted: an assortment of boho-chic potted plants at Costco. And for just $12.99 each, you’re going to want every single gorgeous design.

“Check out these BOHO Beauties!” writes Costco Sisters on Instagram, who spotted these must-have boho potted plants at a Costco in Los Angeles. “The designs on the pots are so cute and allow you to mix things up while keeping your color scheme!”

Originally ranging in price from $18 to $40 a plant on Urban Jungle’s website, these boho pots at Costco are available for a steal at less than $15 each. Not only do they come in variously designed pots, but you can also pick up a variety of different plants.

While the boho potted plants aren’t available on Costco’s website, you can always keep an eye out for them at your nearest Costco. Not a Costco member? No problem. Amazon also sells boho-chic, terracotta planters, like this set from the D’vine Dev Store. These ceramic planters are even available in two hues: white and black.

Terracotta Totem Design Planter Pot $20.99 on Amazon.com

Or, head over to West Elm’s website, where you’ll find these stunning Rio Terracotta Cache Pots.

Ranging in price from $17 to $82, depending on the size and quantity of pots you choose to purchase, these pots are available in three different modern designs and will fit perfectly into anyone’s home.

Rio Terracotta Indoor/Outdoor Cache Pots $17-$82

