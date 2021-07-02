Hey, Short-Haired People, There’s Finally a One-Step Dryer for You & It’s $20 Off at Ulta Beauty

One-step drying brushes are the new way to dry hair. Who would want to use a dryer and a brush when you can just combine it in one easy-to-use tool? The only problem is that the standard size of the one-step brush is huge, so it’s too large for a person with short hair to style. Luckily, Hot Tools made a smaller version for short-haired people and people who want more control over the brush when they’re styling. If you’ve ever used a large one-step brush, you know it’s an arm workout.

If you weren’t excited yet, you’ll be thrilled when you find out that this Hot Tools brush is usually $79.99, but right now it’s only $59.99 at Ulta Beauty. Ulta Beauty also has free shipping over $35, so you would quality for free shipping if you purchase one of these brush-dryer combos.

It has 4.3 stars and 130 reviews, so you know it must be good. The brush, which is an oval shape instead of round, evenly heats and has ion technology to help chase frizz away.

“The small head isn’t small, but it’s smaller than the original and just right for my shoulder length hair,” An Ulta reviewer wrote. “After telling my best friend about it she got one too and also loves hers. Makes blow drying and styling my hair SO MUCH EASIER.”

You can use this one-step dryer if you have longer hair, though. It might take a little longer, but reviewers said that this brush is a little easier to handle than the larger version, so if you’re frustrated with the lack of control you get with the larger one, you might want to switch.

“I have extremely thick, long and curly hair,” Another Ulta reviewer wrote. “I have had multiple stylists not be able to blow dry my hair straight and have made me look like a lion. I can blow my hair straight easily with this. I think the smaller head works better to get the roots straight.”

Hot Tools One-Step ($20 Off)

This brush can also help you bring life in your day two unwashed hair with its Boartech 2 Bristles with Refresh MAX Activated Charcoal. It’ll add volume and diminish the appearance of grease.

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head $59.99

