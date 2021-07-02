These $18 Amazon Slides Are the Ultimate Summer Sandals & Feel Like a Cloud

Finding an inexpensive, comfy and stylish sandal is like looking for a needle in a haystack. It’s so hard to find a pair that ticks all three boxes — you always have to sacrifice something. But we are proud to say that we found the needle: FUNKYMONKEY slides for women on Amazon.

Related story Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Sandals Are on Sale for $40 at Nordstrom—In Patriotic Colors Perfect for the 4th of July

The name might be a little silly, but these sandals are anything but. Made out of waterproof EVA foam, these sandals start at $17.99 and have that classic silhouette that you see walking around the streets (that cost double the price). The buckles on the sandals also actually work, unlike some cheap sandals, and you can adjust the shoes to more closely to fit your foot shape.

But don’t just take our word for it, 34,500 Amazon reviewers gave these sandals 4.2 stars, which is an impressively high rating on the etailer.

If you’re worried about arch support with these flat sandals, don’t fret. The cushiony foam bottom will conform to the shape of your arch, so you can walk around in these sandals all day—they’re like clouds on your feet! And because they’re waterproof, they can easily become your pool sandals.

These sandals also come in more colors than there are in the rainbow—pink, yellow, purple and more—and fun summery patterns—flamingos, snakeskin, flower prints and more. And because they’re so inexpensive, you can buy multiple pairs in an order.

Summer is well under way, so you should add these to your sandal rotation now. They can go on basically any vacation you book and be dressed up or down to match your outfit. These $18 sandals can go to dinner or take a casual walk on the beach.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Black Slides

Image: FUNKYMONKEY. Image: FUNKYMONKEY.

You can never go wrong with classic black. They’ll go with just about every item of clothing in your closet and can be worn year-round. They can become your slip-on errand sandals.

White Sandals

Image: FUNKYMONKEY. Image: FUNKYMONKEY.

You might be hesitant to buy white shoes, but these are waterproof and can be rinsed off with water whenever they get a little dirty.

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: