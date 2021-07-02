Target’s Can’t-Miss Fourth of July Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Gorgeous Patio Furniture & Accessories

PSA: If you’re looking to spruce up your backyard, Target has tons of outdoor deals just in time for the for the Fourth of July! Patio furniture is back, and it’s the best time to give your outdoor space a whole new look and feel while soaking up the summertime sun and celebrating the holiday weekend. Target is one of the best places to give your backyard and deck a total makeover, and with this patio sale, you can do it without breaking the bank.

Right now, Target is offering a 25% reduced price on select outdoor furniture and rugs, along with an extra 15% off select furniture pieces when using the promo code JULY at checkout. Even better, there’s no need to head to the store! This deal is online only and ends on Monday — the day after the Fourth of July—so you’ll want to shop this ASAP.

While you’re having a staycation, why not spruce up your home to make it feels like the oasis that it truly is? Get your sunscreen and credit card ready, because these outdoor patio deals cannot be missed. Check out all their unreal deals here. Here’s to summer!

Modern Boho Loveseat — $89 Off

Looking for something simple, but also modern? Then look no further than this boho-style loveseat. The wicker and faux wood staple is perfect for reclining in the backyard after a long day at the pool or cookout. The loveseat also offers a touch of intimacy, as the perfect spot for two!

Benmore Wicker & Faux Wood Patio Loveseat - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee $290.70

Incandescent Multi-Color String Lights — 40% Off

As everyone knows, the Fourth of July is about the pops of color you see in the sky from the fireworks. But before you set off your own sparklers, brighten up your backyard space with these incandescent multi-color string lights. These string lights can shine a light on your gorgeous patio or outdoor space, while also adding a pop of color to the summertime sky.

10ct Incandescent Mini Teardrop Outdoor String Lights Multi-Colored - Opalhouse™ $10.20

Edgy 5 Piece Patio Chat Set — $94 Off

Want to have a little chat? This edgy, five piece furniture set will add an inviting, intimate space to a lonely corner of you backyard or patio. The sleek look features modern curves that are completely rust resistant, and an easy-to-clean allover rope on the ottomans and chairs create the perfect combination of comfort and convenience.

Sunmor 5pc Patio Chat Set - Green - Project 62™ $306

Portable Charcoal Grill — 24% Off

Need to grill on the go? This portable charcoal grill is perfect for heading to a family member, friend, or neighbor’s Fourth of July celebration. This lead-free, non-toxic grill makes cooking up a backyard dinner easy and safe. The 14″ grill features a heat-resistant handle and resists rust to ensure longterm use. With a 211 square inch grilling area, this Kingsford grill was practically made for any summertime get-together.

Kingsford 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill - Black $19

Sky Blue Loveseat — $243 Off

If you want the stunning, summer sky right in your backyard, then this beautiful, sky blue loveseat is the perfect addition to your patio. The soft hues create such a welcoming place to rest and relax or have an afternoon chat with a friend or loved one. Plus, you can feel great about your purchase, as the cushions are made of 100% recycled poly DuraSeason fabric. This piece is also super easy to clean with soap water treatment and is fade and water resistant! Use the JULY promo code for a full $243 off before tax!

Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat - Chambray - Threshold™ $357

Rustic Wood Coffee Table — $64 Off

The perfect centerpiece to nearly any patio set is the one element that can bring people together: the coffee table! This rustic, wooden coffee table has the perfect look to work for nearly any patio setup. The coffee table’s square legs and crisscross base create a cute, farmhouse-chic look. Plus, the frame is reliable and sturdy and has weather-resistant qualities for continued outdoor use. Get the full discount by using the promo code JULY at checkout!

Bluffdale Wood Patio Coffee Table - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee $136

Cosmic Fire Pit — $34 Off

Whether you’re enjoying a sunny day or need a bit of fire power during a starry night, this cosmic fire pit serves multiple purposes with a fun design to liven any patio setup. The 30-inch cosmic fire pit includes a sturdy spark screen with built-in grate strips and a hevy-duty cooking grate and poker. Did someone say s’mores? Well, there’s more to love about this piece too! The fire pit also includes decorative star and moon cutouts for a fun design that kids of all ages can enjoy.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Camping or Backyard Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit $169

4 Piece Rain Or Shine Patio Conversation Set — $384 Off

Any backyard barbecue or cookout needs a comfy, cozy place to sit for a party of pals. This four-piece, all-weather conversation set makes for a great addition to any patio space, for those nights of unwinding and relaxing in the cool summer breeze. The conversation set features a loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Four can comfortably sit for a bit of a summer respite and relax. These pieces are built to last with rust resistance and each piece will totally hold up against the elements. Use the promo code JULY for $384 off the originally retail price!

Halsted 4pc All-Weather Wicker Patio Conversation Set - Threshold™ $816

