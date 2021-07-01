Oprah’s Favorite 3-in-1 (& Zero-Waste!) Lip Product Is 30% Off at Ulta Beauty for the Fourth of July

When one of Oprah’s favorite things go on sale, we don’t ask any questions—we just simply add it to our cart because we know it’s going to be a game-changing product. Now that Fourth of July sales are picking up, we’ve been on the hunt for her tried-and-true products on major discount, and we just came across one we’ve never seen on sale before. Last year’s Favorite Things list was full of gems, but the Axiology Lip-to-Lid Balmies were definitely one of the most genius—and it’s 30% off during Ulta Beauty’s summer sale, so you’re going to want to stock up on this effortless and eco-friendly beauty must-have.

Related story Ulta Beauty's Coveted Jumbo Liter Sale Is Here for a Limited Time, So Stock Up Now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Axiology.

3 in 1 Balmies Trio - Malibu Magic $25.20 Buy now Sign Up

Oprah’s all about the fuss-free beauty routine, and so are we—which is why every busy mom needs these multitasking beauty heroes. The Lip-to-Lid Balmies sets, which are just $25 on sale, come with three vegan makeup crayons that offer just a hint of color while nourishing lips with natural ingredients like elderberry, hemp, and plum oil. Best of all? The packaging is plastic-free and completely zero-waste—it’s made from recycled trash in Bali. Genius!

These crayons glide on with ease and can be used on your lips, eyes, and cheeks, so they also clear the clutter in your makeup bag on while you’re on the go. You can shop them in a variety of colorways depending on how bold you want to go—cheeky names include “Out of Office” for more statement-making shades to “Of the Earth” for more toned-down hues. And yep, all sets are 30% off right now, saving you around $11 each.

You can also snag Axiology’s buttery lipstick in in five gorgeous shades on sale too, along with the brand’s vegan lip crayon. We don’t know about you, but we’re adding it all to our cart’s—it’s also never too early to start stocking up on holiday presents while they’re on sale!

Ulta Beauty’s summer sale ends on July 4th, so don’t wait another second to add these Oprah-approved lip balms to your cart.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: