CVS Photo Is Offering 60% Off So You Can Preserve All Your Summer Memories

With life finally shifting back to normal, people are out and about, seeing family members they haven’t seen in over a year — and rightfully so! The past year has been difficult and now that there seems to be a glimmer of hope on the horizon, people are starting to enjoy themselves. That means social gatherings (remember those?) and the opportunity to capture the excitement of every moment, whether it’s a birth, birthday, marriage, anniversary or holiday. Because after not being able to do that for awhile, it seems like we took being able to do it for granted — or at least I did, and now I know I won’t be making the same mistake.

Related story Macy's Black Friday in July Sale Includes Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Sandals for a Steal

“Photos are important now more than ever because it preserves the memory of everyone together and making those memories last,” says Susan Shek, a New York-based photographer. “That’s what makes our job so important. We get to help create those memories for people and capture them.” And while having professional photos is always nice for special occasions, it’s not necessary to capture those memories. In fact, all that’s really needed is a smart phone or disposable camera and a place to print them. That’s where CVS Photo comes in. If you’re like me and in need of some updated family portraits or printed photos with friends, you’re in luck because as part of its semi-annual photo sale, the retail company is offering 60 percent off on all photo orders. Yep, you read that right — 60 percent off. But there’s more.

All products, including photo cards, canvas prints, mugs, wall tiles and blankets will be on sale too. Now, when you create a memory, the possibilities are endless with how you want to share it. Plus, CVS Photo also offers over 50 same-day photo products, so whether you need a last-minute gift or a want to buy something for yourself, you can order from anywhere and pick up the same day from a local CVS that’s most convenient for you. With photo cards, there are a variety of templates to choose from such as baby announcement, wedding or birthday, and if there’s not a template you like, you also have the freedom to design your own unique card. Wall tiles are also a great option as they make it easy to decorate without damaging your walls. All you have to do is pick your favorite photos and hang them in your space however you want (CVS Photo offers picture sets of two, four, nine and twelve).

But if you’re more into canvas prints, CVS Photo makes it easy to create prints of your favorite memories. It carries an array of canvas sizes, including 16×20 and 11×14. I personally love canvas prints because it’s an easy way to bring a new aesthetic into your home, whether you’re looking for a panoramic canvas print to showcase that landscape photo of a sunset or a framed canvas to display your wedding or engagement photos. CVS Photo also offers canvas collages, which make great gifts for any occasion. Either way, no matter what type of photo template you’re looking for, CVS Photo makes it easy to transform your pictures into art you’ll cherish forever.

It also makes it easy to print and order. Upload your photos from any social channel such as Facebook, Google, Instagram, Flickr or your phone’s camera roll and its online card editor will take care of the rest. Just follow the guided steps and voilà — your high-quality photos are ready. Customers can also order online at CVS Photo, in the CVS Pharmacy app, or at the in-store kiosk. The semi-annual photo sale is definitely something you’ll want to take advantage of while you can (it’s never too early to start thinking about gifts for the holidays). If you need some guidance on what to buy, shop our top gift picks anyone — including yourself — will love below.

This leather desk set is a great organizer for everything you need and a great way to keep your loved ones close to you while you work. This will definitely make a great gift for anyone planning on going back to the office or continuing to work from home.

Leather Desk Set $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

CVS Photo.

With this personalized height chart, you or other family members can easily capture the growth of a child. This growth chart also comes in jungle animal, princess castle and rocket designs to name a few.

Ice Cream Scoops Height Chart $9.99+ Buy now Sign Up

You can literally piece together fond memories with this personalized puzzle. It’s a fun, hands-on activity the whole family can enjoy, and the best part? You can easily personalize it to include any photo of your liking — even one of your dog.

Wag More Bark Less Personalized Puzzle $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Add something special to your home decor with a set of personalized coasters (includes two). It makes a great housewarming gift that’s both thoughtful and cute.

Stone Drink Coaster $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Game night just got a lot better. Simply choose one photo to appear on the back of your entire deck of personalized playing cards and you’re ready to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Personalized Playing Cards $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

This article was created by SheKnows for CVS.