Amazon Reviewers Claim This $30 Retinol Cream Works Just As Well As Expensive Serums

You don’t have to pay $100 to enjoy the benefits of retinol. There’s a $30 retinol cream thousands of Amazon reviewers are obsessed with — and honestly, the reviews have us convinced. You might have seen LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream’s blue-and-white bottle all over Amazon. Whether you’re struggling with adult acne or fighting back wrinkles, the cream seems to help with both.

Related story Ulta Beauty's Summer Sale Means a Bunch of Cult-Favorite SPF Products Are Majorly Marked Down

But don’t just take our word for it. More than 28,500 reviewers gave their two cents about this cream, and it has a 4.4-star rating overall. That’s high for Amazon, especially for a beauty product. It has a fanatic following, too. Many reviewers say that they saw results from the product in one to three weeks. “Let me first say I’m a VERY picky retinol user. I usually use a high end organic product (aka: Origins) but thought I’d give this one a whirl given the reviews,” One enthusiast reviewer wrote. “I’m a tried and proven convert now. I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness. Truthfully, I think this is best retinol cream I’ve ever used and that’s just how it FEELS on my skin.”

Part of its fame might be derived from the fact that it includes hyaluronic acid in its ingredients list, which is known for being both plumping and hydrating. The retinol cream also contains aloe, Vitamin E, Green Tea, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil, so the notoriously drying anti-aging product won’t irritate your skin. It’ll also reduce puffiness and the appearance of damage caused by UV rays.

“I was going to hold off writing this review to give this retinol cream at least a months use but a compliment from my daughter earlier today has me writing this now,” Another reviewer wrote. “She came by and within minutes told me my skin looked great, her words were..Mom, you skin looks really young today (as opposed to what? Old and tired before this? Lol) I was surprised she noticed and I told her that I’ve been using this new retinol cream for about two weeks. I myself noticed a glow but I didn’t think it was noticeable, I was happily mistaken. She noticed.”



Scroll down to find out more about this Amazon-famous retinol.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream

Image: LilyAna Naturals. Image: LilyAna Naturals.

This retinol cream can be used to fight acne and diminish acne scarring to give you a more even skin tone. For best results, LilyAna Naturals recommends that you use the cream twice a day—in the morning and at night.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: