Lodge Has a Special Sponge That Magically Cleans Your Cast Iron Pan

So, you followed Ina Garten’s lead and bought a Lodge cast iron pan. You even became a pro at cleaning the cast iron cookware: washing it with a small amount of mild soap, scrubbing it with a nylon brush, rinsing it, and wiping it the pan clean. Sure, it’s a time-consuming task, but what if we told you you could cut that time in half and make the cleaning process even easier? Behold, Lodge’s scrubbing pad. Enveloped with a durable stainless steel chainmail, this scrubbing pad is perfect for removing tough, cooked-on food without removing seasoning.

Easy to grip and featuring an ergonomic silicone core, Lodge’s scrubbing pad‘s stainless steel chainmail rings create a textured surface, making it ideal for heavy-duty cleaning. Plus, the easy to grip, dishwasher-safe tool boasts an ergonomic silicone core that compresses to prevent scratching and, according to the product description, helps alleviate pressure if you scrub too hard.

The best part? Amazon shoppers love the scrubbing pad. With more than 2,500 most positive reviews, shoppers rave about how great the tool is at not stripping the cast iron pan of its seasoning.

“This product is what you break out when your brush doesn’t get all the stuck on (whatever) off your cast iron pan, and you don’t want to have to re-season the pan after scrubbing it thoroughly,” writes a reviewer who gave the product five stars. “It did help remove most of the uneven (unwanted) build ups on the pan, but surprisingly it wouldn’t completely strip it all down to the bare metal despite my best efforts.”

Others have said that the Lodge Scrubbing Pad is far better at cleaning than nylon brushes.

“I’ve been a cast iron addict for almost 10 years and have been using a dedicated cheap-o nylon brush to scrub my cast iron. It’s worked fine. But this chainmail scrubber is soooooo much better,” they write.

Welp, we’re convinced.

