Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals Are on Sale for $40 at Nordstrom—In Patriotic Colors Perfect for the 4th of July

Over here, we’re constantly scouting out a deal on Jackie Kennedy’s favorite Jack Rogers sandals. And with the long weekend coming up, we knew they had to be discounted somewhere. What we weren’t expecting? Finding a waterproof pair adorned in red, white, and blue. Yep, Nordstrom has these Jack Rogers beauties discounted for 20% off right now (bringing them down to just $40)—just in time for the Fourth of July.

We previously dished about how her go-to- sandals came in a more affordable, waterproof version perfect for summer, and we weren’t expecting them to go on sale this soon. At just $40, we’re grabbing a pair for ourselves and a friend. The pair Kennedy wore (and inspired) typically retail for well above $100, so you really can’t beat this deal if you want to get her style for a fraction of the cost.

On top of that, they’re waterproof, so they’re the perfect beach or pool sandal.

Psst: There are actually quite a few pairs of cute Jack Rogers on sale—including the iconic Jacks—so you’re going to want to hop on this secret sale ASAP.

