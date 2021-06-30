We Just Found $45 Lookalikes of Meghan Markle & First Lady Jill Biden’s Chic Espadrilles on Amazon

What do First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Meghan Markle have in common aside from being beautiful, gracious women paving the way for a better future for all? They also have equally enviable closets we’d love to take for a test drive (call me up anytime!). There’s one particular item they both been spotted looking gorgeous in, and we just found a super affordable lookalike on Amazon so you can get their style for less. We’re talking about their beloved espadrilles—the ultimate summer sandal.

Related story The Hair Wand Used for First Lady Jill Biden's Stunning Vogue Cover Look Is On Sale for $43 on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: MEGA

Image: Ermonn Store.

Ever since Markle wore these Castañer espadrilles, we haven’t stopped thinking about them.

Markle and First Lady Jill Biden have both been spotted in Castañer espadrilles, which retail for $135+. Honestly, the price isn’t too wildly expensive for women who have access to about any designer item they could ever want. But for us normal people, we’re trying to save as much money as we can. And when we saw these nearly identical espadrilles on Amazon for just $45, we couldn’t add them to our cart fast enough.

Ermonn Womens Espadrilles Wedge Sandals Platform Closed Toe Ankle Strap Lace Up Summer Shoes $29.98+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Image: Alex Edelman – Pool via CNP / MEGA.

Dr. Biden wore her chic espadrilles just a few days ago while with President Biden.

These chic sandals come in a bunch of colors, so grab your favorite color or grab a mix of neutrals and colors to go with every outfit. There’s even a chic cheetah print that we need ASAP. These espadrilles may have height but they’re totally comfortable. The sturdy heel will keep you balanced, along with the lightweight design that won’t feel clunky. They’re the perfect in-between shoe that’s casual and dressy at the same time.

You can’t go wrong with a celeb-approved pick, but we couldn’t think of a more iconic (or trustworthy) duo than Markle and Dr. Biden when it comes to practical and chic fashion choices.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: