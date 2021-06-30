Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Has Up to 40% off Outdoor Furniture & More

We’re in the full swing of summer, and that means that we’ve been spending all of our time outside (especially at night, when it’s cooled down a bit!). That also means that we’ve noticed some of our patio furniture and outdoor accessories are a little worse for wear. Luckily, 4th of July weekend is the perfect time of year to upgrade your outdoor living space. That’s because tons of our favorite brands, like Bed Bath & Beyond, are having big sales. At BB&B, you can find savings of up to 40 percent off on outdoor decor, furniture, and more.

Related story These Adorable Toothbrush Sets for Kids Will Actually Make Cleaning Teeth a Blast—& They're on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The deals are even better if you’re a BEYOND+ member. BEYOND+ is a yearly membership where, for $29 for the whole year, you get 20 percent off your Bed Bath & Beyond purchase every time you shop, and free shipping on every order. Luckily, the store lists the regular price, the sale price, and the BEYOND+ member price on every item, making it easy to compare and see where the best values lie.

BEYOND+ Membership $29.00 Buy now Sign Up

One of our favorite items on sale is this shade gazebo with screen walls. It’s great for just hanging out in the backyard, especially if you’re prone to sunburn or live in an area with lots of mosquitos or other bugs. If you’re having an ambitious beach day or like to go camping, you can bring this along with you for a little extra protection from the elements. It’s usually $250, but it’s only $175 during the sale (30 percent off), and only $140 for BEYOND+ members.

Courtesy of Destination Summer.

Destination Summer 10-Foot x 10-Foot Steel Double-Tiered Gazebo $175.00 Buy now Sign Up

Another outdoor necessity when you’re spending your time in the sun or by the pool is a comfortable chair, and it doesn’t get more luxurious than one of these Never Rust Aluminum Outdoor Oversized Adjustable Relaxer chairs in gray. You can change the angle of the back rest, the leg rest, and the seat, until you reach the perfect balance for your comfort. They’re on sale for $120, which is 19 percent off.

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Never Rust Aluminum Outdoor Oversized Adjustable Relaxer in Grey $120.00 Buy now Sign Up

What else can you find? Large outdoor umbrellas, patio sofas, fire pits, dishware, and more are all on sale during Bed Bath & Beyond’s 4th of July Sale, which runs through July 5th, so if you’re as eager to upgrade your outdoor space as we are, don’t miss these deals.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: