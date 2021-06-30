The Famous Couch You’ve Seen All Over TikTok is On Sale at Costco for a Total Bargain

There’s nothing we love more than lounging and relaxing at home, but if your couch isn’t up to snuff, it might be depriving you of life’s greatest pleasure. When you sit on your couch you should be comfortable. You should like how it looks in your room. If your couch isn’t delivering on either of those promises, then maybe it’s time for an upgrade. We’ve all seen the TikTok famous couch, a convertible sectional with a chaise lounge that opens into a bed for when you have guests, and now that Costco is selling its own version, there’s no reason why you can’t buy the TikTok couch too.

It’s the Pulaski brand Kendale Sleeper Sofa with Storage Chaise, and it’s available in select stores and online. In stores, Costco members (sign up here) can find it for as low as $849.99, while on Costco’s website, they’re a little pricer at $999.99.

The sofa comes in a neutral gray color, and is a transitional style, meaning it hovers between traditional and modern. That also means that this style works well no matter what your overall home decor scheme is, from mid-century modern to bohemian.

It has streamlined square corners so it will fit neatly into your space, and the chaise section opens up to reveal hidden storage (it’s the perfect place to store linens for guests). The cushions are covered in “ATHENA performance fabric” which is stain-resistant and water repellant, meaning this sofa is great for people with pets or kids (or rowdy friends).

We also love that it turns into a bed. Not everyone has the luxury of a guest room, but this chic sleeper sofa sectional means you can have company even if you have a small apartment.

Not a Costco member? You can find a similar style of sleeper sectional sofa on Amazon.

Once you’ve got this affordable sleeper sofa sectional, you can finally know the pleasure of having a comfortable place to lounge at home. And don’t forget – no one said you had to wait for guests to open this sofa into a bed, so the next time you plan on binge watching movies for a weekend, treat yourself.

