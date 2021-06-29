Costco Is Selling a Dupe for a Yeti Cooler at a Fraction of the Price

Our favorite part about the Fourth of July? Getting to relax and enjoy a nice, cold beverage on our day off. If you’re planning on spending some time outside or are going to the beach this Fourth of July, you probably already purchased most of your essentials, but we’ve got one more item to add to your list. Costco is our go-to for beach gear, whether that’s beach towels, kid-sized beach chairs, or even a beach cart wagon. Their latest product is perfect for keeping your drinks super cold. They are now selling an OtterBox 25 Quart Cooler and it’s basically a dupe for that super expensive Yeti cooler.

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find, and the price point has us super excited. It’s only $144.99, and although that may seem like a lot to spend, we think its features make it totally worth it and let’s not forget that a Yeti cooler costs a whopping $399. Not only can it keep ice for up to 10 days (yes, you read that correctly), but it even has a built-in bottle opener. It’s also a great investment because you can add tons of awesome gadgets, making it totally customizable. They’ve got everything from a cutting board or side table to even a cup holder that you can add to your cooler. The cooler retails on OtterBox’s website for $229.99, so if you purchase this one at Costco you’re saving nearly $100. Basically, this OtterBox cooler is a total steal at Costco. If you don’t have a Costco Membership, you can purchase the OtterBox Cooler on Amazon, but it’ll cost you around $199.

OtterBox Venture Cooler, Hudson, 25 Quart $199.80 on Amazon.com

This is why we love our Costco Membership so much. Sure, they have amazing deals on bulk-size products, but they also sell some non-bulk items, like this cooler, at incredible prices. If you’re interested in getting your hands on this cooler, we recommend you head to the Costco website fast. At a price like this, we have a feeling it’ll be gone soon.

