The Hair Wand Used for First Lady Jill Biden’s Stunning Vogue Cover Look Is On Sale for $43 on Amazon

Today, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s August cover of Vogue was revealed, and she couldn’t look more radiant. The feature, which was photographed by Annie Leibovitz, includes exclusive photos of her and President Joe Biden, and they couldn’t look more in love. The duo’s humble beginnings makes them so relatable—and that practicality even trickles down to part of her look for the cover. According to a press release SheKnows received, celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger used a surprisingly affordable hair tool on First Lady Jill Biden’s hair for the cover—and it’s on sale on Amazon right now!

Yup, she used the cult-favorite Hot Tools curling wand to achieve her effortless yet elegant hair, and it’s just $43 (14% off) on sale right now on Amazon. It’s already a bargain at full price, so this is a deal you really won’t want to miss out on. You can shop it in 7 widths so you can get different types of curls—Hershberger used the 1-inch for Dr. Jill Biden’s sophisticated look.

She also used the SALLY HERSHBERGER 24K Supreme Stylist Voluminous Mini Dry Shampoo for texture and the 24K SUPREME BODY VOLUMIZING MOUSSE for a little drama. The first product is on Amazon, but looks like the second is currently sold out—you can get it directly on Hershberger’s website.

While the Oscar de la Renta dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings she wore on the cover aren’t exactly in our budget (though we really wish they were!), we were happy to see that we can recreate her stunning hair look on our own without breaking the bank.

The First Lady’s fashion has been nothing short of impressive so far, so we’ll be on the hunt for all the ways you can get her looks (or find cheaper alternatives!) and let you know what we discover.

