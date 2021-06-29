Costco Just Made Storing Everything From Clothes to Sports Equipment to Toys Easier With These Space-Saving Crates

If you’re looking for productive ways to spend your days this summer, consider organizing that space that’s been bugging you for years (ours is definitely that scary, cluttered garage). Trust us, you’ll likely feel de-stressed and happy when your rooms are clean and put together. Costco has some pretty awesome home products like their backyard lights, Pendleton outdoor blankets, and even a serving caddy. However, their latest is a game-changer when it comes to organizing those spaces. They’re now selling GreenMade Instacrate Collapsible Storage Containers and we think they’re a total lifesaver when you need to declutter.

Image: Costco Does It Again/Instagram.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the find on their story and we just have to say these look so great. The 12-gallon storage crates are only $5.99 in-store which is an incredible deal. There are so many uses for these awesome containers. They would work great in organizing a playroom, garage, or even an office space. The crates have a rail filing system, perfect for storing letter-size hanging folders. Our favorite part has got to be the collapsible feature. If you need less after declutter, they fold up, making them super easy to store.

If you don’t have a Costco Membership, you can purchase these on Amazon, however, it will cost you $27.99. This is why we love our Costco Membership, there are always awesome deals on products we think are super useful.

Overall, these crates are awesome to have on hand for all your organizing needs. If you’re moving or just feel like your space needs a revamp, consider buying these awesome crates at Costco. At such a low price, we have a feeling they’re going to be snatched up fast, so head to your local Costco ASAP if you want to get your hands on some.

