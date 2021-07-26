Stanley’s Bright New Quencher Colors Are the Ultimate Summer Accessories

With summer in full swing, now’s the perfect time to chill poolside with the family or take that much-needed vacation you’ve been wanting to go on. Of course, for these activities you’ll want to have the essentials: sunscreen (for both you and the kiddos), a swimsuit, a portable fan, sunglasses, comfy shoes, but you’ll also want to have the proper gear to stay hydrated, especially as temperatures start soaring. And finding the right water bottle can be tricky. You know you’ll want a reusable bottle to prevent plastic waste but with so many options out there, it can be difficult to find one that checks all the boxes: cute, convenient and the ultimate summer accessory. Luckily, Stanley has you covered on all fronts, because it just launched two new colors of its 40-ounce Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler, which are basically guaranteed to be summer in a bottle thanks to their brightly-colored hues and chic style.

If you find yourself attracted to the brightness of yellow, then the Citron Quencher is for you. Summer is the season of yellow after all and having that sun-kissed, luminous tone with you while you hydrate is guaranteed to brighten your mood. You can also easily pair it with your favorite sundress, swim suit or workout gear while you sip a refreshing citrus-flavored beverage outdoors.

On the other hand, we have the Flame Quencher. If you have more of a fiery style, this color will match it perfectly. You can use it as your most stylish poolside accessory as you drink watermelon or berry-infused water or watch the sunset. You can also pair it with a cute outfit such as jean shorts and tank top for a night out on the town. And because it makes such a great accessory, you can bring it with you and look cute while you hydrate.

Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler $40 Buy now Sign Up

But if you’re like me and want both, you can easily buy both colors and mix and match to fit your mood or whatever style you’re feeling that day, whether it’s workout clothes, a summer dress or casual chic. After all, because hydration is a priority for our wellness enthusiasts out there, having a water bottle that’s equal parts fashion and functional will make it that much easier for hydration to remain at the top of the list.

With the drop of these bright, new colors, you can rest easy knowing your water bottle is cooler than anything else out there and that you’re doing your part to stay hydrated in style. If you’re already eyeing these new colors, you won’t want to waste any time. The Cream, Granite, Driftwood and Coal colors sell out immediately upon restock and something tells me that Citron and Flame won’t be on the market very long either.

“I can’t believe I was able to get my hands on this beautiful Stanley Quencher. It’s so aesthetically pleasing and I am so happy with it,” one reviewer wrote on Stanley’s website. Another said, “It looks beautiful and I drink way more water per day because of this cup. It’s perfect.” And others haven’t been shy about sharing their excitement for the Quencher.

“I love having this with me,” one fan wrote. “The handle is really helpful. It keeps drinks very cold. Plus, it’s a beautiful color to look at.” Another user had the same sentiment, writing, “It’s even more beautiful in person! It’s amazing quality, easy to clean and keeps my water cold. I definitely recommend!”

It’s easy to see why so many people love this Quencher. It’s specifically designed for busy, on-the-go lifestyles and has been deemed as the go-to summer accessory for any and all activities such as yoga classes, work meetings, road trips and stroller walks. If you’re as excited as we are about the launch of the new colors, and the return of Stanley’s core colors (Cream, Granite, Coal and Driftwood), make sure you act fast because you definitely won’t want to miss out on having the most sought after accessory of the summer.

This article was created by SheKnows for Stanley.