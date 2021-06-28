Wayfair’s Massive 4th of July Sale Means Tons of Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off

Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is somehow this weekend. Now that things are returning a bit back to normal, the holidays are really creeping up again these days. Luckily, many of us will be able to have a gathering of friends and family over to our homes this holiday, and if you need to spruce up your space, Wayfair’s got you covered. The brand’s massive Fourth of July sale is underway, and you can save up to 60% off a bunch of home items—from furniture and decor to cookware. But if you’re looking for patio furniture and outdoor items, you can save up to 50% off, so you don’t want to wait on these deals.

Related story All of the Cute 4th of July Décor Your Backyard Needs for This Weekend's Celebration

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s one of the best times to score patio deals (and a bunch of other things too) since backyard season is well underway. From outdoor sofas and bistro sets to hammocks and more, Wayfair’s sale is sure to have something for every taste, budget, and need.

The sale will be gone before you know it, so you’ll want to add these to your cart ASAP. And you won’t want to miss out on all the other deals at Wayfair here.

Bistro Set—54% Off

Image: Wayfair.

Whether you have a small deck or corner to outfit, you can’t go wrong with this charming bistro set. It’s the ultimate place to enjoy a small meal, coffee, or to read a book.

Fina Square 2 - Person 23.62'' Long Bistro Set $133.99 Buy now Sign Up

Sleek Sofa—54% Off

Image: Wayfair.

This chic sofa will make your backyard look like it came straight out of a magazine. You’ll save more than $1,000 on it too.

Montford 76.8'' Wide Outdoor Teak Patio Sofa with Cushions $920.99 Buy now Sign Up

Resort-Worthy Chaises—60% Off

Image: Wayfair.

Make your pool area instantly feel like a five-star resort with these comfy chaise lounges.

Alois 71.7'' Long Acacia Chaise Lounge Set with Cushions and Table $424.99 Buy now Sign Up

Simple Set—64% Off

Image: Wayfair.

This timeless four-piece set will last season after season. The neutral wood means you can switch up the colors with pillows, and the weather-resistant materials will withstand the elements.