PSA: UGG Has Cute Sandals Too & Nordstrom Has a Bunch Up to 26% Off

If you’ve been deprived of your precious UGG booties since the weather started warming up, don’t fret because we just discovered that the cult-favorite boot brand also has a ton of cute summer sandals! To make things even better, they’re up to 26% off at Nordstrom. There isn’t an official sale going on, so we did some sleuthing to find these deals, so maybe keep this one a secret between us?

We were today year’s old when we found out that UGG made non-furry boot footwear, and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you’re looking for a sleek T-strap sandal, elevated espadrilles, or a chunky slide for the pool, there are plenty of must-have UGG sandals to choose from at Nordstrom right now. Per usual, Nordstrom sale items don’t last long, so make sure to shop this sale before everyone else finds out about it.

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite styles that we’re going to be wearing on repeat all summer long.

Classic T-Strap Sandal—26% Off

You can’t go wrong with this summer staple, which is just $54 on sale. The minimal design won’t feel too clunky in the summer heat, and the gripped soles give you plenty of traction so you don’t slip.

Chic & Dressy Sandals—24% Off

If you’re looking for some height, these sophisticated espadrilles are just what you need in your summer shoe rotation. They’re not just good looks though: a cushioned footbed will keep your feet comfy and a gripped rubber sole prevents any slipping.

Sporty & Casual —25% Off

These sporty slides are bound to become the UGG boot of the summer. They come in four colors—from bright to neutral.

