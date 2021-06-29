Nordstrom’s Selling a Must-Have Portable Grilling Stove—Just in Time for the Fourth of July

If there’s one activity you should do with your family this summer, it’s camping. And with the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors with your family (and get away from screens for once). Of course, to have a successful camping trip, you’re going to need some gear. In addition to this perfect tent, your trip won’t be complete without this portable grilling stove that we just discovered at Nordstrom. If you plan on cooking all your meals at the campground, this compact and lightweight grill will serve up the tastiest meals around. You’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth in no time—and the hassle-free cooking part is a total game changer.

Related story PSA: UGG Has Cute Sandals Too & Nordstrom Has a Bunch Up to 26% Off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Primus. Image: Primus.

Primus Tupike 2-Burner Camping Stove $249.95 Buy now Sign Up

This Primus grilling stove features two burners and a wind grate to make sure that the flame keeps on burning. Best of all, it’s super lightweight and folds up compactly so you can easily take it with you on your outdoor adventures. Made for cooking up gourmet meals, this game-changing camping accessory is even chef approved. It boasts nonstick cooking surfaces and a drip tray so clean up is a breeze.

Don’t let its small size fool you—it can handle cooking meals for larger crowds. We’re thinking of all the places we could take this portable grill: whether it be on a campground, beach, or any remote location where a stove or grill aren’t readily available. This would totally come in handy.

With the Fourth of July approaching, you could cook up some mouthwatering burgers and hotdogs on this durable and portable grill— no matter where you’re celebrating. Grab it ASAP so you can have it for your outdoor celebration on the 4th.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: