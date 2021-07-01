There’s a lot we love about 4th of July weekend, from having family cookouts and gorging ourselves on burgers and barbecue to watching fireworks and having a day off from work. Oh, and shopping. That’s because every year there are huge fourth of July appliance and furniture sales at our favorite retailers, making it the best time of year to make that home upgrade you’ve been dreaming about since 2019. Whether you’re in the market for a new couch, oven, mattress, or refrigerator, these retailers have epic 4th of July deals with savings don’t want to miss.

Wayfair

Image: Gaia.

Just about everything is on sale at Wayfair right now but you can expect to see outdoor furniture prices slashed by 50%, living room furniture discounted by up to 65% and major appliances up to 55% off.

Ashley Furniture

Image: Ashley Furniture.

Ashley Furniture is offering several “Stars + Stripes” deals this 4th of July, including up to 30 percent off select items, door-busters, 12 months special financing, and an extra 10 percent off your order with the code FIREWORK10. You can score this chic bookcase for just $144 right now.

Best Buy

Image: LG.

Best Buy’s 4th of July appliances sale is already in full swing, with deals extending through July 14. They’re offering free delivery on major appliance purchases above $399, and also have a Price Match Guarantee and special financing available. Save 10 percent or more on refrigerators, save money by purchasing appliance packages, or treat yourself to an on-sale side-by-side refrigerator while it’s discounted.

Costco

Image: Samsung.

Costco is having a big July appliance savings and mattress savings sale. You’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of their deals (sign up for a member card here), and then you can save big on items like Samsung Washers, LG refrigerators, Sealy mattresses, and more.

Lowes

Image: Style Selections.

Lowe’s has a July Fourth Values sale that runs through July 14th, offering deals on everything from major appliances to tools, garden needs, and more. They’re also offering deep discounts on patio furniture pieces and sets like this five-piece conversation set that’s on sale for only $380.

Overstock

Image: Christopher Knight.

Overstock’s 4th of July Sale can’t be missed. They’re offering up to 70 percent of 1000s of items, along with free shipping on every order. You can look for an extra 20 percent off select furniture items, an extra 15 percent off patio furniture items, and an extra 20 percent off select kitchen & dining items, bedding & bath items, living room furniture, dining room furniture, and more.

Raymour & Flanigan

Image: Temper-Pedic.

Raymour & Flanigan is offering 15% off purchases over $2,500 for the Fourth of July. You can also score up to $500 off select mattresses including this Tempur-Pedic Luxe Breeze Soft Memory Foam mattress.