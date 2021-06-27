Clean Up Big Time with Amazon’s Incredible Sale on Shark Vacuums & Air Purifiers

There’s nothing better than a clean house, but we all need great products to help get us there. If you’ve been looking for the best vacuum cleaner or air purifier to help keep your home dust-free this summer, check out Shark brand products, which are having a major sale at Amazon — we are talking up to 42% off right now. And what we love about this sale is that you have choices with two models of Shark robot vacuums, an upright stick vacuum and a heavy-duty air purifier. It’s a deal that you don’t want to miss out on!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shark Vertex Corded Ultralight Stick Vacuum

Courtesy of Shark.

This Shark Vertex Ultralight Stick Vacuum is perfect for the home that has several heavy-traffic rooms to keep clean. The appliance only weighs three pounds, so it is easy to move from location to location (or mess to mess). Don’t miss out on this sale because it’s 42% off the regular price.

Shark Vertex Corded Ultralight DuoClean PowerFins Stick Vacuum $174.99 on Amazon .com Buy now Sign Up

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Courtesy of Shark.

If you’re ready for one of Shark’s robot vacuums, the Ion is ready to make your life a whole lot easier. With 120 minutes of cleaning time, voice-activated commands and a three-brush system, your home will be sparkling in no time. It’s currently 37% off the normal price, too!

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $144.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum

Courtesy of Shark.

Tackle all of your small debris and pet hair with the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum that has a convenient bagless, self-emptying base. This 30% appliance will handle both your carpets and hard floors, so jump at the opportunity to get it at this price.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum $349.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Shark Air Purifier

Courtesy of Shark.

The Shark Air Purifier has six high-speed micro-fans that work together to capture 99.97% of the dust, dander, allergens, smoke and household odors in your home. It’s remarkably quiet, and it comes with a remote control so you can conveniently operate it. Don’t miss out on the major discount since it’s currently 33% off the regular price.

Shark Air Purifier $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s incredible sale of Shark brand products, these prices won’t last long.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

