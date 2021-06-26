We Just Found a Lookalike for Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals for $30 on Amazon

Now that summer is finally here we’re looking forward to replacing our daily sneaker look with something a little more breezy. Yep, it’s sandal season and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it! Of course, one of our favorite open-toe options has to be the Jackie Kennedy-inspired, cult-favorite Jack Rogers sandals. They’re stunning, comfortable, and timeless. The only downside? They can cost you a pretty penny. So when we found a $30 lookalike pair of sandals on Amazon we immediately clicked ‘add to cart’. This Jack Rogers sandals dupe seriously resembles the real thing — without the high price tag that is.

Pierre Dumas Women’s Rosetta Sandal

Pierre Dumas Women's Rosetta Sandal $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The whipstitched design on this white pair of Pierre Dumas sandals is so classic and chic. It’s sure to become your go-to summer sandals in no time. And when they’re just as comfy as they are stylish, you know you have a winner in your closet. Wear them daily or on your next vacation, whatever you choose, your OOTD is about to get a serious upgrade.

While we’re totally obsessed with this gorgeous white pair of sandals, there’s plenty of other colorways available for you to choose from. From gold to a sleek all-black option, the versatile footwear will fit any occasion.

