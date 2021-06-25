Costco Is Selling Cooling Blankets That Are Perfect for Those Hot Summer Nights

On these hot summer nights, the last thing we want to do is cuddle with a thick comforter. But for those of us who love to snuggle up with a comfortable throw, Costco has just the product: the Sutton Place Cooling Throw. And for a limited time, you can save a few bucks on the super-popular summertime blanket.

“For those who have to sleep with a blanket during summer, this is for you,” writes @T8terQueen on TikTok. “It’s actually cool.”

The Sutton Place Cooling Throw is cool to the touch on one side, thanks to its Cooling Mica Technology; and it’s breathable and warm on the other, solid-cotton side, making it a must-have year-round blanket. Made with heathered fabric (which gives it its cooling properties), this reversible throw is filled with 100 percent polyester fill. Plus, it’s machine-washable, making it super easy to clean; and it’s available in four colors: gray, blue, green, and black.

For a limited time, Costco’s selling it for $19.99 in stores. You can also purchase it on their website for $24.99.

Don’t have a Costco membership? No problem. Amazon has tons of highly rated cooling throws, like the Elegear Cooling Blanket. Available in various sizes, this throw is made with Japanese Arc-Chill cooling yarn, which absorbs your body heat and reduces your skin temperature. And it’s so popular, it has more than 12,500 mostly positive reviews.

Amazon’s pick, however, is the DANGTOP Cooling Blanket.

Made with 100 percent bamboo, this soft, breathable throw will help keep hot sleepers cool through hot summer nights.

“Cold to the touch bamboo fabric features high specific heat capacity which will keep you cool through the night. With the cooling feel of bamboo blanket, you will fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer,” the product description states.

