These Sandals Are So Chic, You Won’t Believe They’re by Crocs

How would you describe Crocs? Comfortable? Hell yeah. Lightweight? Of course. Chic? Yes! No, really, and we have proof.

As we were scrolling through Zappos‘ website, we stumbled upon a handful of actually-chic sandals and wedges — and much to our surprise, they were all bearing the Crocs name.

Take, for instance, Crocs’ Tulum Toe Post Sandal. It comes in summer-friendly hues, like light purple, as well as some more neutral colors, like black, light brown, and white.

Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal $39.99

And wearers love them, too. Shoppers not only rave about how flexible and comfortable they are, but they also describe the shoe as their “go-to summer sandal.”

“These look absolutely fabulous,” one reviewer writes.

Crocs also sells a strappier version, the Tulum Sandal, and they’re available in the same colors. Like the other sandals, they’re made of soft Matlite™ material, making them lighter-than-air and easy to wear.

Crocs Tulum Sandal $39.99

Another favorite? Crocs’ Brooklyn Mid Wedge. These perfect-for-summer beauties pair with virtually anything, and they’re available in four colors: black, red, pink, and white. They’re comfortable, too, boasting LiteRide foam technology, making them great to strap on and keep on the entire day.

“I didn’t think I’d love these as much as I did… what a dream,” writes one reviewer. “They’re SOOOOOO soft and relatively light for being a platform shoe. They feel spongy.”

Crocs Brooklyn Mid Wedge $54.99

We’re sold. BRB, buying a pair for ourselves.

