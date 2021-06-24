Act Fast: Meghan Markle’s Favorite Slipper-Like Flats (& Sandal!) Brand Is Having a Super Rare Sale

If there’s one item we’ll invest in, it’s our shoes—there’s nothing worse than tired feet after all. But when they’re on sale and backed by one of our favorite celebs, you bet we’re stocking up! Just in time for summer, one of Meghan Markle’s go-to flats brands, Birdies, is having a super rare summer sale to help you get in on these royal-approved flats and sandals for a steal.

Markle’s been spotted in the classic Starling loafer, which look like super chic flats but they feel like your favorite slipper. Perhaps they’re something you might put in the back of the closet until fall, but now’s the time to get them on deep discount. However, the brand has a bunch of equally stylish sandals we think Markle would approve of too, so you’ll definitely want to add them to your cart while they’re on sale.

Birdies’ Before They Fly Away Sale includes a variety of limited-edition styles that won’t be here forever, so don’t wait another second to take advantage of this sale. In true Markle fashion, they’re bound to sell out even before the sale is over, so hop to it! Check out all the must-have pairs on sale here.

The Robin—$85, Originally $120

Image: Birdies.

If you buy one thing from this sale, let it be these seasonal sandals. The slip-on style is comfy and effortless, but the cheetah straps add some fun flair. They also come in black, camel, and persimmon.

The Robin

The Blackbird—$95, Originally $120

Image: Birdies.

Thee knitted flats are so comfy, you’ll never want to take them off. And they also look just like another Markle favorite, Rothy’s. And yep, they’re washable too!

The Blackbird

The Starling—$95, Originally $140

Image: Birdies.

You can snag Markle’s favorite flats in a breathable woven version perfect for summer. The velvet pairs are also on sale right now, so might as well grab them for fall and winter while they’re on sale!

The Starling

