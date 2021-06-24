Tory Burch’s Miller Sandals Are Secretly 33% off at Nordstrom Right Now & Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

It’s officially sandal season, which means it’s time to stock up on chic and comfy styles that’ll get you through the entire summer. And just in time for hot weather, one of the most coveted pairs of sandals is on super rare sale at Nordstrom, and you do not want to sleep on this secret sale. Yep, we’re talking about Tory Burch’s cult-favorite Miller sandals, and some are 33% off!

A handful of Tory Burch sandals are on sale at Nordstrom right now, but since there isn’t an official sale event going on, who knows how long these deals will be good for. Plus, sizes are selling out fast, so they might be gone sooner than you think.

The Tory Burch Miller sandals are the ultimate elevated sandal—dress them up or dress them down with shorts and T-shirt—you can’t go wrong. You can stick with classic neutrals or even go for something bold for the summer—how about the gorgeous mint green ones below? We need them all.

Ahead, check out our favorite picks on sale—this doesn’t happen often! Check out all the Tory Burch sale styles here—brace yourself: there are quite a few gems in store.

PSA: Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is coming up next month, so don’t forget to mark your calendar.

$166, Originally $248

Image: Tory Burch.

The classic Miller sandal got a cheerful upgrade for the summer. Choose from three gorgeous colors: this minty green, navy, or a timeless brown that’ll go with everything.

$132.66, Originally $198

Image: Tory Burch.

These sophisticated T-strap sandals are a must-have in every summer wardrobe. They’re guaranteed to become your new go-to pair.

$132.66, Originally $198

Image: Tory Burch.

If sandals aren’t your thing or you need to have your feet covered, these summery espadrilles are the perfect in-between shoe. And a little edgy at the same time!

