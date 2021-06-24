From Drew Barrymore’s vibrant, eclectic collection of boho-style furniture to Ree “The Pioneer Woman” Drummond’s country-chic decor, Walmart has continuously stocked their shelves and aisles with impressive collections of must-have, affordable home decor. And now, they’re adding one more brand to their already robust roster of collaborations: Gap, which just launched a super-affordable home decor line at Walmart.

Available exclusively at Walmart, Gap’s first-ever home collection boasts the aesthetic we’ve come to know and love from the brand: a timeless American style featuring calming hues, and simple, yet classic designs.

The collection has a slew of mix-and-match products for every room of the house, from timeless tabletop wares, to inviting bedding and accent pillows that’ll elevate any space.

Gap’s home collection even includes on-trend styles, like their very own, fresh take on tie-dye.

And while we love denim as much as the next person, it’s Gap’s bright, floral bedding we can’t get enough of.

From floral pinstripe sheets (as seen above) to the more subtle, grey-hued Gap Home Washed Printed Reversible Quilt, Gap’s floral bedding not only looks great, but they’re also super-soft and made with sustainable materials, including 75 percent recycled polyester.

In fact, several of the items in Gap’s collection at Walmart are made with organic cotton, recycled materials, and, for some, sustainable fabric, like the Shibori Tie Dye Curtain, which boasts the OEKO-TEX trademark, meaning it’s certified free of harmful chemicals.

Like what you see so far? Shop the full collection on Walmart’s website.

