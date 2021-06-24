When buying in bulk, Costco might immediately come to mind. But as it turns out, the wholesale retailer has a bit of competition: Boxed, an online and mobile wholesale retailer that ships your favorite items in bulk directly to your doorstep. And the best part? You don’t need a membership to take advantage of the stellar deals on Boxed’s website and app.

Launched in 2013, Boxed is described as the “Costco for Millennials” — and for good reason. They do business primarily online and via app, and they still offer can’t-miss deals on everything from household essentials to groceries, pet supplies, and much, much more. Since their launch eight years ago, Boxed has increasingly grown in popularity, sending out tens of millions of boxes of groceries, according to NPR.

And ever since Boxed launched their free-shipping membership program, Boxed Up, in 2015, they now also have a huge advantage over Amazon Prime: Their membership is much cheaper at $49 a year, versus $99 a year. The membership comes with free rush shipping on overs over $20, price matching, cash back on purchases, and exclusive discounts. But unlike Costco, the membership isn’t required to shop.

Still not convinced that Boxed is worth a shot? Here are a few great deals.

Luvs Triple Leakguard Diapers

A 252-count box of Luvs Triple Leakguard Size 1 diapers at Boxed costs $31.49. At Costco, A 192-count box of Kirkland Signature-brand Size 1 diapers costs $32.99. Not bad, right?

Bounty Paper Towels

A 12-pack of Bounty paper towels? $20.99 at Costco. A 12-pack of double rolls? $20.79 at Boxed.

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper

And finally, a must-purchase at wholesale retailers, like Costco: toilet paper in bulk. At Costco, you can snag a 30-roll pack of Charmin’s Ultra Soft toilet paper for $27.99; while at Boxed, a 24-mega-roll pack (equating to 96 regular rolls) costs $21.59.

Check out Boxed’s other discounts and deals on Boxed.com.

