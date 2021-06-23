Instant Pot’s Air Fryer Oven Is 23% Off as a Post-Prime Day Deal

We know fried food is bad for us, but it’s just so yummy. Thank goodness some genius invented the air fryer so we can continue to eat fried chicken, French fries, onion rings, and other crispy goodness with a lot less guilt — and a lot less damage to our arteries. And now, we must also give thanks to Amazon Prime Day for continuing to offer a whopping 23% off the amazing Instant Vortex Plus 7-in1 Air Fryer.

Related story Attention, Movie Buffs! Amazon's Offering 50% Off 'Nomadland,' 'Minari' & More As An Extended Prime Day Deal

That’s right, folks! You can now buy this air fryer from Instant Pot for only $99.95, or $30.04 off the usual $129.99 price tag. Touted as the appliance that can replace your microwave, toaster oven, convection oven, pizza oven, and dehydrator, you’ll be whipping up all your favorite air fryer recipes and other dishes and enjoying crispy, delicious food anytime you want. Air fryers are so magical they might even make your kids want to eat vegetables!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in1 Air Fryer – 23% off

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven crisps to perfection with little or no oil by circulating super-hot air around your food. The result is evenly cooked food that is crispy and golden on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. The preset Smart Programs let you easily roast, broil, bake, air fry, or cook on a rotisserie. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed. Plus, you can reheat leftovers in a jiffy and even dehydrate your own jerky, fruit strips, and kale chips. The sleek surface wipes clean, and the drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, and forks are all dishwasher safe.

Honestly, what more could you want in an appliance?

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: