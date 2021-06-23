TikTok’s Favorite Dash Kitchen Appliances Are Still on Prime Day Sale

If you became a fan of Dash’s adorable appliances after peeping them on TikTok but haven’t added any to your kitchen yet, we’ve got amazing news: Two of the popular brand’s pastel products are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day! Both the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker and the Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer are currently discounted to help make cooking everything from breakfast to dinner easy and fun.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker — 15% Off

Want to cook hard, medium, soft boiled, or poached eggs — six at a time? And in a cute device that looks straight out of The Jetsons? Whether you’re making breakfast or preparing deviled eggs for a backyard barbecue, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at 15% off is just what you need. Simply choose your preferred number of eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut-off function prevents overcooking so eggs come out consistently perfect with an easy-to-peel shell. (Want to make a breakfast buffet? Add some tiny treats made with the Dash mini waffle maker.)

Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer — 13% Off

If it’s already getting too hot this summer to turn on your oven to make lunch or dinner, you should pick up the Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer at 13% off the regular price. Not only does the AirCrisp technology (no oil!) help reduce added fat by 75%, without sacrificing flavor, you’ll also avoid that residual fried food smell lingering for hours after you’ve eaten. Conveniently sized for the countertop air fryer, it still provides an ample 2.6-quart capacity basket, perfect for cooking everything from chicken nuggets to fish sticks. Three saved preset buttons allow you to choose and save your favorite cooking settings, while the Digital Interface allows for maximum control over time and temperature, from 200-400°F and up to 60 minutes.

You can also make air-fried donuts for dessert!

