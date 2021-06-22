Run, Don’t Walk: Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Booty-Lifting Leggings Are 20% Off During Prime Day

From her skincare to her shoes, we can’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite buys. And one of the best items she regularly wears happens to be part of Amazon Prime Day, and it’ll make your booty just like J.Lo’s (okay not exactly, but close!). She’s been seen sporting Beyond Yoga’s super glam leggings many times, and they seriously make the behind area look good. Hurry, Prime Day ends in just hours, so you don’t have much time to get these Lopez-loved leggings for less.

Related story Act Fast: Meghan Markle Swears By Kate Somerville for Her Glowing Skin & It's 30% Off During Prime Day

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the savings on these leggings, but if you’re not—don’t fret. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Want more celeb-approved items on sale right now? Check out Meghan Markle’s favorite skincare and Oprah’s go-to crossbody on sale before Prime Day ends tonight!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beyond Yoga Leggings—20% Off

Image: Beyond Yoga.

These fun leggings aren’t just cute. They boast moisture-wicking fabric and a dual-layer high waist for premium comfort, so you can wear them all day long. They’re selling out fast, so grab them while they’re still in stock.

Beyond Yoga Women's Space Dye Printed Caught in The Midi Leggings $79.20 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can shop other pieces from the Lopez-approved brand on sale during Prime Day right now here.