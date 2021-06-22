Martha Stewart Living Is Majorly Discounted for Amazon Prime Day & We’ve Never Added Anything to Our Cart so Fast

Martha Stewart is something of a legend to us because whether it’s sharing delicious, showstopping meals and desserts or genius decor tips, everything she shares is pure excellence. We check her Instagram accounts daily to stay up-to-date with her latest recipes and crafts and of course, we love receiving the Martha Stewart Living magazine in the mail. If you, like us, are in need of some Martha Stewart-level cooking, crafting and decorating then boy do we have news for you. You may have already heard but Amazon is currently hosting its massive Prime Day sale and thousands of products are majorly discounted. But the deal that really caught our eye was a subscription to Martha Stewart Living for just $5. Yes, you read that correctly — an entire year’s worth of Martha Stewart Living shipped to your door for just $5.

I know, I know, this deal sounds too good to be true but you do have to act fast to snag this epic discount. Today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day so you’ll need to make sure to purchase it before the day is over. And of course, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the savings. If you aren’t a member, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Happy Prime Day shopping, everyone!