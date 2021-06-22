PSA: Amazon Prime Day ends in just hours, so it’s your last chance to get all the deals on your wishlist. If you’ve yet to add a new summer bag to your cart, we’ve found a bunch of Kate Spade deals you won’t want to miss. You can score everything from watches and shoes to handbags on sale, but TBH, I’m invested in the handbag deals. Summer’s here, we can finally leave our houses, so it’s time to snag some new bags to help carry your essentials as you venture out into the world again. You can save up to $60, so run—don’t walk!

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, and if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Don’t miss out on Meghan Markle’s favorite $5 mascara or Oprah’s favorite crossbody on sale either.

Kate Spade New York Women’s Spencer Small Dome Crossbody Bag—$35 Off



Image: Kate Spade.

This cherry red bag will add a chic pop of color to any outfit. The size is roomy enough for all your essentials and then some, and the chain strap adds an elevated touch.

Kate Spade New York Women's Spencer Small Dome Crossbody Bag $83 on Amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Phone Crossbody for iPhone—$25.60 Off

Image: Kate Spade.

When it’s hot out, you want to keep your bag as light as possible—opt for a sleek cell phone bag that keeps your phone at the ready, and in style.

Kate Spade New York Spencer North/South Phone Crossbody for iPhone $102.40 on Amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Nicola Embossed Bikini Dot Twist Lock Chain Wallet—$61.17 Off

Image: Kate Spade.

Give your Summer OOTD a preppy update with this retro polka-dot crossbody.