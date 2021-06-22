Jackie Kennedy Swore By This Beauty Product & It’s On Sale Right Now for Amazon Prime Day

For flawless, gorgeous skin like Jackie Kennedy, look no further than Erno Laszlo products. Jackie O. was a dedicated customer of NYC-based, Hungarian dermatologist Laszlo’s beauty products — and for good reason. Not only did the skincare pioneer become the first to develop products for acne-prone skin, but Laszlo would go on to become the go-to skincare source for beautiful, glowing skin among Hollywood’s most elite, including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and — you guessed it — Jackie O. And for a limited time, one of Jackie O.’s go-to products — and one of Laszlo’s most popular skincare products — is marked down during Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day sale.

Erno Laszlo Phelityl Pre-Cleansing Oil, a Jackie O. favorite and a product her dermatologist recommended she massage into her arms and legs, is an extra 30 percent off today.

The product not only boasts a pre-cleansing oil formulated with 12 essential oils that nourish and deeply cleanse dry to normal skin, but the pre-cleansing oil also dissolves trapped impurities buried deep within your pores.

Jackie O. also used Erno Laszlo Light Control Lotion, which her dermatologist would instruct she apply to her underarms. According to the product description, the lotion helps prevent breakouts and dullness by eliminating oil and bacteria buildup.

Jackie O. isn’t the only fan of this product, either; Amazon users rave about how light and moisturizing it is.

“This is a product Erno Laszlo users use twice a day — I can’t do without it!” one review states. “I gave it 4 on moisture because it is a toner and clarifies, but it does not strip the skin of natural moisture.”

Lots of other Laszlo products are on sale, ranging from 30 to 40 percent off. Take a look here.

