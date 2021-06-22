Act Fast: Meghan Markle Swears By Kate Somerville for Her Glowing Skin & It’s 30% Off During Prime Day

When a celeb backs a beauty product, we’re immediately adding it to our medicine cabinets. However, these celeb-backed purchases can take a toll on our wallets—particularly when they’re not drugstore cheap. That is—until they’re on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Lucky for you, we just spotted a bunch of products from one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands, Kate Somerville, and select items are 30 percent off during Prime Day, which ends tonight!

A handful of holy grail items from Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate line are part of Prime Day, and we’ve never seen them this cheap. You can save up to $21 off the cult-favorite Glow Moisturizer, so we’re stocking up before the deal ends in just hours. You can also snag the cleanser and exfoliating treatment for a steal, so you can give your skin the pro treatment at home. Make sure to peep all the Kate Somerville products on sale here. Psst: You can also save money if you subscribe and save.

Ahead, check out a few of the must-have deals from this Markle-approved brand. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here so you can take advantage of all the Prime Day deals before they’re gone until next year (or forever!).

Psst: Markle’s go-to $5 Maybelline mascara is also on sale, along with Drew Barrymore’s favorite face mask.

ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer—$21 Off

If you use one moisturizer, let it be this multitasking one. It’s formulated with AHAs (Lactic and Glycolic Acids) that gently exfoliate skin and even skin texture at the same time—genius! We are here for foolproof products that cut down our skincare routine in half.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser—$12 Off

Another double-duty product, this hardworking cleanser not only deeply cleans pores, but also removes dead skin at the same time. It’s inspired by Kate Somerville’s top in-clinic treatment, but it’s a fraction of the cost (and you can do it in your pajamas!).

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment—$7.50 Off

With this powerful exfoliator (but not too powerful), you can get a professional treatment at home. It uses natural AHAs like Lactic Acid that chemically exfoliate skin in minutes.