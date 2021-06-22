Vitamix Blenders are Up To 49% Off for Amazon Prime Day

A good blender is one of those essential kitchen items we think everyone should have, especially during summer which is basically the season for smoothies. Or maybe you feel like blending some fruit to make some homemade popsicles with the kids. Whatever way you decide to use it, having a quality blender is a total game-changer. One of our favorite blender brands, Vitamix, has a popular blender on extreme discount for Amazon Prime Day. It’s 49% off which is a total steal for this awesome blender. You’ll want to act fast to get your hands on this amazing deal because today is the last day of Prime Day (so sad, we know).

You can grab Vitamix’s A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for only $319.99 compared to its typical price of $499.95. Now that is quite the steal. This blender has so many awesome features that we think make it totally worth that steep price tag. Not only does it look super sleek, but it has variable speed control through its innovative dial and can do so many things besides blend. We also love how it can detect and automatically change the maximum blend time based on what container you attach to it. It can also chop, grind, heat, and emulsify — talk about a versatile kitchen tool.

We have a feeling you’ll totally use this incredible device, and we’re not sure if we’ll see it at a price like this for a long time. If you’ve been wanting a Vitamix blender, now is the time to buy one on Amazon Prime Day. We have a feeling you’ll get a ton of use out of it.

