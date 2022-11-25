Meghan Markle Reportedly Adores This TikTok-Famous Lengthening Mascara & It’s Only $9 For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $8.98 for a few more hours during Amazon’s Black Friday sale! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart.

The mascara, which Markle even introduced to her former makeup artist, retails for $11.99 regularly, but at 25 percent off, there’s no reason not to buy a few before Black Friday ends tonight. Now, this mascara offers a full-fan effect that offers a wide-eye look (because we all know we could look like we had more sleep) and without clumping.

Both lengthening and defining, this mascara is a must for getting those sky-high lashes in seconds! Along with Meghan, stars adore Maybelline like Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, and Adriana Lima — and they’re not the only ones!

With over 46,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers adore this Royal-approved makeup product! One shopper said it’s their favorite, saying, “I’ve been using this mascara for years, i love the wand and it’s the only one that will help my straight lashes hold a curl while adding length and volume. It’s so good and so cheap!!!” Another added the same sentiments, adding, “I can always count on this mascara. No lumps or caking… It seems like other mascaras want you to look like a doll, with tons of mascara. I just want a mascara that is easy to use, makes me look like me, and is easy to remove. This Maybelline mascara does it for me.”

