Summer on Deck
Even Meghan Markle Loves This TikTok-Famous Mascara & It’s Only $5 During Prime Day

Tamara Kraus
meghan-markle-02
Image: Mischa Schoemaker/AP; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $4.98 during Amazon Prime Day! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart.

The mascara, which Markle even introduced to her former makeup artist, retails for $8.99 regularly, but at 45% off, there’s no reason not to buy a few right now. You can even buy a pack of two for just $10! And with over 69,000 Amazon ratings and 4.5 stars, you know this stuff is totally worth trying.

This mascara offers a full-fan effect that offers a wide-eye look (because we all know we could look like we had more sleep), and without clumping.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the Prime Day deal—you can sign up for a free 30-day trial instantly here. Want more celeb beauty deals? Check out Oprah’s favorite foot cream and Jackie Kennedy’s iconic Jack Rogers sandals on major sale.

Hurry, Prime Day ends tonight!

