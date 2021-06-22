Even Meghan Markle Loves This TikTok-Famous Mascara & It’s Only $5 During Prime Day

Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $4.98 during Amazon Prime Day! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart.

Related story Hurry, Meghan Markle's Favorite (& Already Affordable) Sunglasses Are Up to 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Maybelline.

The mascara, which Markle even introduced to her former makeup artist, retails for $8.99 regularly, but at 45% off, there’s no reason not to buy a few right now. You can even buy a pack of two for just $10! And with over 69,000 Amazon ratings and 4.5 stars, you know this stuff is totally worth trying.

This mascara offers a full-fan effect that offers a wide-eye look (because we all know we could look like we had more sleep), and without clumping.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the Prime Day deal—you can sign up for a free 30-day trial instantly here. Want more celeb beauty deals? Check out Oprah’s favorite foot cream and Jackie Kennedy’s iconic Jack Rogers sandals on major sale.

Hurry, Prime Day ends tonight!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: